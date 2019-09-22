Kanpur: Dozens of women perform 'Pind Daan' under 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan'

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Breaking the stereotype, dozens of daughters performed 'Tarpan' (a ritual to offer water and prayers to their ancestors' soul) at Sharsaiya Ghata for the salvation of their ancestors during the Shraddh month.

Kanpur's 'Yug Dadhichi DehDaan Sansthan' has organised a programme, where the grand-daughter of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nandita Mishra also performed the 'Pind Daan' and first 'Tarpan' of Vajpayee.Nandita Mishra who was there to perform the ritual said: "This kind of programs gives us strength and desire to do something different."Manoj Sengar, chairman of this committee organises this programme every year. This is the ninth time it has been organised. In this programme, dozens of women who are doctors, teachers and are on different other posts, come and carry out the rituals for their ancestors and other unborn girl children who are being killed in the womb.Chairman 'Yug Dadhichi DehDaan Sansthan' Manoj Sengar said: "This program is organised under 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' for the unborn girl child. The special thing is that few girls of age 20 years have also come forward to perform 'Tarpan' for their fathers.""We make perform this ritual from the hand of the women to give salvation to unborn girls. This is an initiative to give back the rights of women and an equal status as men", Sengar told ANI. (ANI)