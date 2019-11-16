Kanpur: Husband commits suicide after shooting wife over family feud

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): A 32-year-old man in Maswanpur area of Kanpur first shot his wife and later committed suicide over a family feud on Friday.

"We had received information that a person, named Pankaj, first shot his wife and later shot himself, using the same country-made pistol. According to family members the husband and wife had some feud over an issue which might have led to the incident", said Anil Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kanpur.



While Pankaj died on the spot, his wife is currently admitted to a hospital here.

Police have launched an investigation in the case. (ANI)

