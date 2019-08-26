Kanpur: Man shot dead in Gopal Nagar

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A man was allegedly shot dead here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Karamchandra, a resident of Raipuram.

"We got information that a man named Karamchandra has been shot dead. We are gathering information on the two people who did it. We have gathered important information about their criminal history as well," West Kanpur City SP Rajkumar Agarwal said.



Giving details about the incident, the officer said, "All three of them were going on bike. The deceased was driving the vehicle. It is being told that among two of his friends...somebody fired a bullet which hit him in the head. The two people who shot him dead fled on foot."

The incident took place in Gopal Nagar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

