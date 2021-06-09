Kanpur accident: PM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the untimely demise of 17 people in a road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

Expressing his condolences to the near and dear ones of the victims, the Prime Minister in a tweet also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.