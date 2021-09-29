Kanpur Police launch anti-ragging campaign #RagNahiSwag

It may be recalled that an alleged ragging incident took place at the Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) on Saturday. Sleuths of the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) had also visited the campus and collected inputs.

The campaign titled 'Rag Nahi Swag - Milkar Karenge Ragging End' will run with the tag line #RagNahiSwag.

Kanpur, Sep 29 (IANS) As educational institutions reopen, the Kanpur Police Commissionerate has launched an initiative to prevent ragging in the institutes of the city.

The Police Commissionerate, in view of the alleged ragging incident at HBTU, has also released posters with catchy slogans.

"Change your nature, become the elder brother and sister of juniors. On being ragged, dial 112 for police help," read one posters.

The police have also suggested the seniors to help the juniors in a way that they feel at home.

"Go around and show them the college, drink tea with juniors and indulge in healthy talks," said another such poster.

Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun said, "The tradition of ragging has to be completely abolished. Ragging often leads to intimidation, which is a crime. I am hopeful that from now onwards, no one will be ragged."

--IANS

amita/arm