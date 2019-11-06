Kanpur reels under poor air quality and pollution

Kanpur (UP) [India] Nov 6 (ANI): Kanpur is reeling under poor air quality after Diwali and the pollution also aggravated due to the burning of paddy straw. The plumes present in the air have further deteriorated the pollution in the city.

Talking to ANI, one of the commuters said, "The pollution levels in the city have increased, the level has risen from 333 to 437. Eyes are burning and there is difficulty in breathing. We have to wear an anti-pollution mask to overcome it".



Another resident Ankit Pandey said, "I have to wear an anti-pollution mask as Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 400 marks and the lungs have turned to brown from red and have become difficult to breathe".

Traffic police face the brunt of the pollution to the maximum as they had to stand all day to control the traffic. While sharing their problem with ANI, they said, "Kanpur faces the heat of the pollution all year round, the AQI has become worse after Diwali. We have to perform our duty and in order to save ourselves, wear anti-pollution masks". (ANI)

