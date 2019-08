The victim's family members have claimed that she was upset over the accused not being arrested and also that some women had been taunting her in the neighbourhood.

The girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped by three neighbours on July 13, was found hanging inside her room on Saturday.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

City Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said that no suicide note was discovered from the site.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, he added.