Kanpur tiger finds a new home in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Aug 1 (IANS) Amar, a tiger from the Kanpur Zoo, has now found a new home in the Gorakhpur zoo.

Amar was brought to the newly-opened Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Prani Udyan in Gorakhpur last month and was kept under a 21-day quarantine.

Till now, the zoo had only one tigress, Mailani, who had bene shifted from the Lucknow Zoo.