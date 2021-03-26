Kanpur, Varanasi get new police commissioners

Lucknow, March 26 (IANS) A. Satish Ganesh has been appointed the first police commissioner of Varanasi, while Aseem Arun will take over as the first police commissioner of Kanpur.

Varanasi and Kanpur switched to the Police Commissionerate system on Thursday.

Satish Ganesh was IG Agra while Aseem Arun held the charge of 'Dial 112' service.