Kanpur woman commits suicide after police inaction against molesters

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A woman allegedly committed suicide here due to police inaction over her complaint of molestation by goons, her family said.

"We have directed officers concerned to investigate the incident. Action will be taken against those who are found guilty of dereliction of duty," Additional director general (ADG) Prem Prakash told reporters here.



The woman had filed a complaint with the police after some miscreants molested her. She died after hanging himself to death, according to her family. (ANI)

