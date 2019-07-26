Kanwarias stuck in Uttarakhand river, rescued

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): A group of Kanwarias travelling in a car and motorcycles were stuck in an overflowing river stream after heavy rainfall in the vicinity of Rajaji National Park here on Thursday.

They were rescued with the help locals and police officials after some time.



This river, which is locally known as Bin river, is located near Rajaji National Park and it overflows in the rainy season.

There are no bridges on it, so it becomes difficult for locals and Kanwarias crossing the river, locals claim.

The local administration has deployed two police officials to assist those crossing the river. But there are instances when the overflowing water results in slipping of the commuters, causing injury to them, residents further mentioned.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga and worship the Almighty with the same water.

