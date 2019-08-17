Kapil Mishra, AAP women wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a big blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party's women wing chief Richa Pandey Mishra joined the BJP along with disqualified MLA Kapil Mishra.

"We had joined the AAP for alternative politics after the Anna movement in 2011. Now, BJP is doing those alternative politics. Wherever you go, you will see that people got benefitted due to schemes started by the BJP," she told ANI.



Richa further said that "AAP has become 'Khaas' (special) party."

Kapil, who was by disqualified by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel under the anti-defection law, also joined the BJP.

"Now, Delhi needs a government which can work with the Central government. I think that the national capital needs a government which can work under the guidance of PM Modi," Kapil told ANI. (ANI)

