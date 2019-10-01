Kapil Mishra slams Kejriwal after Delhi Waqf Board provides Rs 5 lakh to missing JNU student's family

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Soon after Delhi Waqf Board gave financial help of Rs 5 lakh to mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad and a job to his brother, BJP leader Kapil Mishra slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking why the state government is not offering compensation to families of other missing children.

In a video shared on Twitter, Mishra claimed that the Delhi government has provided Rs 5 lakh to the family of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed and a government job to his brother.

Mishra questioned why the state government did not provide compensation to the families of other missing children?"Kejriwal gave Rs 5 lakh and a government job to the family of missing JNU student Najeeb. Rumours say that Najeeb has joined ISIS. 8,000 children go missing in Delhi every year. What is the fault of their parents, because they are Hindus? Kejriwal will give money to only Jihadi and Naxals?" Mishra tweeted.In another post, he wrote, "New scheme of Kejriwal government - become terrorists, get the reward. Rs 5 lakh and a government job. 40,000 children went missing in five years in Delhi... Rumours say Najeeb has become a terrorist. Why Kejriwal is showing kindness towards one family?"On Monday, Amanatullah Khan, Chairman, Delhi Waqf Board, who is also an AAP MLA, had tweeted in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Today at Delhi Waqf Board we gave a financial help of Rs 5 lakh to 3 years back missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's mother and a permanent job to his brother Haseeb. We also helped 200 needy families."Najeeb went missing under suspicious circumstances on October 15, 2016.It has been alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on October 14, 2016, at a JNU hostel.Although Najeeb's family members have alleged the role of ABVP activists behind his disappearance, the organisation has so far denied any involvement in the matter. (ANI)