Kapil Sharma cheating case: Dilip Chhabria's son nabbed

Bonito, who was summoned by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), was arrested after being questioned - nearly 10 months after his father was arrested in vehicle financing racket in December 2020 by the Crime Branch.

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Mumbai Police has arrested Bonito Chhabria, the son of acclaimed vehicle designer Dilip Chhabria in connection with a cheating complaint lodged by comedian Kapil Sharma, an official said here on Saturday.

In his complaint last year, Sharma had claimed that he was allegedly cheated of Rs 5.30 crore by Chhabria and others in a designer vanity bus deal.

Kapil Sharma said that he had paid over Rs 5 crore to Chhabria in March-May 2017 for the bus, but till 2019 the vehicle was not given to him after which he moved the National Company Law Tribunal.

Last year, Chhabria hit back with a bill of Rs 1.20 crore as parking charges for the yet to be delivered vanity bus after which Sharma lodged the police complaint in September 2020. The EOW carried out its preliminary enquiry into the complaint before registering it as a first information report.

During the investigations, Bonito Chhabria's involvement came to light and he was called for interrogation after which he was arrested on Saturday.

It may be recalled that on December 28, 2020, the Crime Branch made the sensational arrest of Dilip Chhabria - considered the czar of designer cars - for an alleged multi-state vehicle financing racket worth over Rs 22 crore, and secured bail in May this year.

