Karachi logs over 2,200 infections on first day of lockdown in Sindh province in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Pakistan's largest city Karachi has reported over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases on the first day of lockdown which was imposed on Saturday in the country's Sindh province.



Pakistani authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern Sindh province till August 8, including the commercial hub of Karachi and other urban centres, amid an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dawn reported that the decision was announced by the Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah during a press conference.

On the first day of lockdown, several people have been arrested in Karachi over violation of the pillion riding rule though the Sindh government lifted ban yesterday, ARY News reported.

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan is worsening day by day amid the fourth wave of the pandemic as the country recorded a positivity rate of 8.64 per cent on Saturday, it further reported.

According to the latest statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,950 fresh infections surfaced over the last 24 hours after 58,479 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country yesterday.

Sindh recorded 2,772 new infections across the province during the last 24 hours yesterday.

According to the statement issued by Sindh chief minister's office, 30 more succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 6,001.

"30 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,001 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate and 2,772 new cases emerged when 18,267 tests were conducted that came to 15.1 percent current detection rate,' the statement read.

So far 5,008,192 tests have been conducted against which 382,848 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.8 per cent or 332,409 patients have recovered, including 607 overnight.

According to the statement, out of 2,772 new cases, 2,200 have been detected from Karachi, reported ARY News. (ANI)

