Karachi Press Club refutes Pak I&B Minister on new media bill

Chaudhry had claimed in a statement that all press clubs of the country favour the bill.

Karachi, Aug 14 (IANS) Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili has declared Pakistan Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry's statement regarding the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Bill "contrary to facts", Geo News has reported.

Jamili, in response to this said on Saturday that Chaudhry's statement could not be farther from the truth, since he does not support the bill.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari also demanded that the proposed bill be revoked, terming it to be "against media freedom", "unconstitutional", and "oppressive".

In a statement issued by the press club, Ansari said that the bill is "another tactic of the government to tighten its grip on the media" and to "constrain it".

"The Lahore Press Club stands in solidarity with APNS, CPNE, PBA and PFUJ on the matter," the statement said.

--IANS

san/skp/