Karachi reels under heavy load-shedding, leave citizens powerless for 12 hrs

Karachi [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): Karachi is reeling under heavy load-shedding resulting in leaving citizens without electricity for 12 hours.

As per Geo News, unannounced power cuts are now extending to six hours even in some exempted areas.



Due to this and the extreme heat, citizens of several areas had to face a water shortage. They were unable to switch on their water pumping motors.

Frequent power outages in some areas have also led to complaints by several citizens of motors getting burnt.

K-Electric, meanwhile, said that demand and supply have improved and the overall situation is better.

Unannounced load shedding is not carried out in Karachi, K-E said.

However, consumers said that power is cut off under the guise of repairs and technical faults and there is no one to keep a check on K-Electric, reported Geo News.

Last week, traders complained that their businesses have collapsed due to frequent power breakdowns, while teachers and students said intermittent and prolonged power cuts have affected their online classes.

Karachi Electronic Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan had shared with The News International how working hours had been reduced to only two due to the lockdown orders and power breakdowns.

"If there is electricity, our electric appliance shops will have customers in them," he said, adding that their shops opened at around 12 noon or 1 pm in the afternoon and they had to close them by 6 pm due to the lockdown orders.

"During the entire six hours of operations, we have at least a four-hour power breakdown. This drops our profits to only 10 per cent to 15 per cent of what we used to earn during this season," he said. (ANI)

