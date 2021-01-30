Karachi witnesses sharp spike in Covid-19 positivity rate

Karachi, Jan 30 (IANS) Karachi has witnessed a sharp spike in the Covid-19 positivity rate in the last one week, the Sindh province's Health Ministry said.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry said that three major vicinities of the metropolitan, the positivity rate from the total number of tests conducted surged to 16 per cent, 15 per cent and 9 per cent from the previous 2 per cent, 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.