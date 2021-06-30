Karan Johar, Zakir Khan swap roles

KJo is pushing himself to try something new as he swaps roles with the comedian who steps out from the stage of comedy to don a new hat that will surprise his fans from all over the country.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANSlife) Bollywood director Karan Johar is all set to add to his flamboyant profile with a never seen avatar as he collaborates with comedian Zakir Khan for an ad campaign.

The filmmaker will be seen dressed up like Zakir, while on the other hand the comedian will be seen wearing the signature eye gear and fancy shoes as they feature in the video campaign for the launch of the Good Day Surprise Pack.

On his latest avatar change, Karan says: "Wit and humour is something that always fascinated me. It was indeed a good day filled with surprises, pun and full of fun."

Zakir shares his experience: "It was a wonderful experience, and I was very happy to be a part of it as I loved the concept. As an artiste, I wanted to be more flexible and experimental and hence when the opportunity came knocking, nothing could stop me from taking it."

--IANS

pg/