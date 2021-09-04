Karbi peace accord will be etched in golden words in Assam's history, says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said, "The historic Karbi Anglong Agreement will be written in golden words in the history of Karbi region and Assam. Today, around 1000 cadres of more than five organizations have joined the mainstream, shunning arms. Central and Assam governments are fully committed to their rehabilitation."The government signed a tripartite Karbi Peace Accord here today in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and representatives of Karbi outfits.A delegation of six Karbi group members who signed the agreement included Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front, People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri, United People's Liberations Army, Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (Ceasefire), Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (R), and Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (M).Shah congratulated the people of Assam on the occasion and said that after a long time an "era of peace" is going to start in the Karbi Anglong region."I would like to congratulate the people of Assam that with the "Karbi Peace Accord", after a very long time, an era of peace is going to start in the Karbi Anglong region. The day since Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, North East has not only been the area of focus but also how can the overall development of the North East region take place in a peaceful manner, this has also been an important part of his work," said the Union Home Minister.The Union Home Minister stated that the Assam government will spend around Rs 1000 crores for the development of the Karbi region in the next five years."Assam Govt will spend around Rs 1000 crore for development of Karbi region in five years. It is the policy of Narendra Modi Govt that we fulfill all the promises made in an agreement during our tenure itself," said Shah.He further stated that a lot of efforts have been made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure peace and holistic development in Assam and to prevent extremism and violence in the state, in the last seven years.Shah also stated that due to the policies of the PM Modi-led government, old issues were getting resolved one after the other."This is the policy of the Modi government that those who come after leaving their weapons behind, the government speaks to them politely and gives them more than whatever they ask for so that they can be included in the flow of development. It is the result of this policy of the Modi government that all old issues, one after the other, are getting solved," said the Shah.He further said, "Be it Bodoland agreement, Bru agreement or NLFT agreement, the government has met more than 80 per cent of the conditions. In the Bodoland agreement, almost all the conditions have been met. Also, in the Bru agreement, I had reviewed it a day before yesterday. The arrangements for the resettlement of around 1200 people are complete. They have been provided with cards, arrangements for their food have also been made, good schools are also being constructed. By 2022, we will again make more arrangements for the housing of Bru refugees.""Similarly in the NLFT agreement, there was an agreement of Rs 100 crore in which two installments of Rs 40 crore each have already been given and the nearly 88 cadres which had surrendered have been provided with rehabilitation as per our promise," added Shah.The home minister assured the representatives of the organizations and the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biaswa Sarma that the Central government will fulfill all the conditions laid out in the agreement within the designated time frame, paving the way for long-lasting peace and development in Karbi Anglong region.The Home Minister further said, "I once again assure the members of the six organizations that the terms that have been agreed upon shall be fulfilled within the prescribed time frame and an era of peace will start in Karbi Anglong. The provisions that have been made for the resettlement of the cadres have also been discussed with the Assam Chief Minister. A have also drafted a proposal for the establishment of the Karbi Welfare Council. The amendment that has to be made in the consolidated fund of the state, shall be moved by the Assam government in the next budget session. The draft proposal of giving financial, legislative, and administrative powers has also been sent for a legal opinion."Around 32 projects worth Rs 350 crore from the Autonomous Council package have already been started and are in different phases of development, said Shah, adding that infrastructure projects worth Rs 22 crore have already been started in the Karbi Anglong region before signing this accord.In Dibru, Assam Pahari Medical College has been inaugurated and its first academic session has also started, informed the Union Home Minister."Both the Central and the state governments are committed towards the holistic development, and most importantly, the development of villages in Assam. This peace accord will become the major reason for the establishment of peace in this region," added Shah.This memorandum of the settlement will ensure greater devolution of autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, protection of identity, language, culture, etc. of Karbi people, and the focussed development of the Council area, without affecting the territorial and administrative integrity of Assam.The Karbi armed groups have agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land. The Agreement also provides for the rehabilitation of cadres of the armed groups.The Government of Assam shall set up a Karbi Welfare Council for the focussed development of Karbi people living outside the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) area.The Consolidated Fund of the State will be augmented to supplement the resources of KAAC.Overall, the present settlement proposes to give more legislative, executive, administrative, and financial powers to KAAC. (ANI)