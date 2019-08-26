Kareena brings LFW 2019 curtains down

<br>Donning a matte black, layered gown, the actress looked a vision in black as she strutted on the ramp amid a grand set which looked no less than a castle.

Models walked the ramp wearing occasion wears that were partly inspired by the Victorian era, shimmery evening gowns, jumpsuits, skirts and dresses in solid colours like powder blue, black, brown and green. Floral motifs, 3D floral embellishments, frills and sequins dominated the collection. There was a strong hint of a shine, shimmer and botanical-inspired embroideries. The rubber boots which the designer paired with almost all the outfits were definitely a hit.

"Walking each season again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme I'm getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it's (about) being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard," Kareena told reporters here. Explaining the collection, Gauri said that her collection is "super feminine and glamorous". She said the lineup was inspired by #FreeYourLips - Lakme's beauty statement from the season. "It's all about lightness and fluidity and freedom to live on your own terms. It's about freedom of expression! You think of a woman that is empowered and that is who the theme #FreeYourLips is inspired from, Gauri told IANS. She said: "It's all about lightness and fluidity and freedom to live on your own terms. Our collection represents this. You will see how the silhouettes are an ode to the theme this season. It's a mix of a lot of things. Being a finale collection, it's a bigger one." (Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)