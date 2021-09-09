Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it sporty

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANSlife) Within six months of giving birth to her second child, Kareena Kapoor Khan is fit as a fiddle and back to work, proving why she's the reigning actress in Bollywood.

Bebo, as she's fondly called was spotted on the sets beating monsoon blues in athleisure. The actress sported a co-ord set in neon hues of blue and pink worn over a sports bra.