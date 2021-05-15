  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Karen guerillas inflict severe casualties on Myanmar troops

Karen guerillas inflict severe casualties on Myanmar troops

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, May 16th, 2021, 00:00:14hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Anwesha Bhaumik
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features