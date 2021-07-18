Kargil sizzles at 37.3, Srinagar sees hottest July day since 2013

Srinagar, July 18 (IANS) Srinagar city, with a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, recorded the hottest July day after eight years, while Kargil town of Ladakh UT sizzled at 37.3.

An official of the Meteorological Department said Srinagar's maximum temperature was five degrees above the average, and the hottest since July 29, 2013 when mercury had shot up to 35.4 degrees Celsius.