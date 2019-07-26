Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM recalls 'unforgettable' interactions with soldiers during 1999 war

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled his visit to Kargil in 1999 during the India-Pakistan war and described as "unforgettable" his interactions with the soldiers.

On the 20th anniversary of the conflict, Modi tweeted, "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable."



He also shared photographs in which he can be seen interacting with the soldiers.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to the micro-blogging site and said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that 'Kargil Vijay Divas' symbolises the "courage and valour" of the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the whole country pays tributes to the fallen soldiers, whose courage and sacrifice were inspirational.

"On the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory day, I bow to the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army," Singh tweeted.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)

