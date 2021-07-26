Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorated across NE India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after paying his tribute at the War Memorial in Dighalipukhuri, said that the state government has reiterated its commitment to be with the jawans and is doing everything possible for their welfare.

Guwahati/Shillong, July 26 (IANS) Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed in all the northeastern states with Governors, Chief Ministers, top army and security officials paying homage to all those who lost their lives during the Kargil war in 1999 while protecting the nation.

He also said that welfare of ex-servicemen constitutes the priority agenda of his government.

The Chief Minister, after interacting with the parents of the Kargil martyrs from the state -- Captain Jintu Gogoi, T.R. Gogoi and Dulu Gogoi -- said that the people of Assam continue to derive inspiration from the supreme sacrifice made by these great soldiers.

He also said that the state government has planned to set up four more Sainik Schools across Assam to help the younger generation imbibe the spirit of national service while in school.

In Aizawl, Mizoram Governor Haribabu Kambhampati paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War at the War Memorial in Zodin Square.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the Indian Army virtually in celebrating the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas from the army establishment in Tawang, while state Governor B.D. Mishra joined the programme virtually from the Raj Bhawan in Itanagar.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, after paying his homage to the fallen heroes, tweeted: "On Kargil Vijay Diwas paid tribute to Northeast's brave sons -- Meghalaya's Capt Clifford Nongrum & Manipur's Maj David Manlun. We salute their unflinching courage and supreme sacrifice. Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service to the nation."

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet: "On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, saluting the courage, determination and valour of our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to defend Bharat Mata by showcasing exemplary courage. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families."

General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, and General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps, Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, paid their tributes to the Kargil heroes in separate events in Tezpur and East Sikkim, respectively.

--IANS

sc/arm