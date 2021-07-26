Kargil Vijay Diwas: LS, RS pay tribute to brave soldiers

Members of both Houses observed silence in the memory of the brave soldiers of the country who made the supreme sacrifice in the call of duty.Addressing the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said, "Today we are celebrating the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas to remember the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Arm Forces. On this occasion, the House applauds the bravery of our soldiers. Our soldiers overpowered the enemy fighting all obstacles and adverse climate conditions. The country is obliged to all the brave hearts. We also extend our gratitude to the family of the Bravehearts. Today we pay tribute to the brave soldiers."Addressing the House, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Today is the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day 1999, our brave and fearless soldiers defeated the enemy forces who have occupied our territories and retrieved Kargil heights resulting in a momentous victory for our country.""The display of exemplary courage and dedication and unflinching determination towards the mission by our soldiers in treacherous terrain under inclement weather will remind our memory forever. Today we pay tribute to our brave soldiers who went beyond their call of duty to protect our motherland and secure our lives," stated Naidu.On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation and laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla."On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Kovind laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, to pay tributes to all soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Remembering the soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation with indomitable courage and valour, the President said: "The nation salutes the soldiers and officers of the 19th Infantry Division, who have been safeguarding our borders in the most hostile terrains under adverse weather conditions as our frontline troops. They have scripted exceptional stories of indomitable courage, bravery and sacrifice."Remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said their bravery motivates the country every day."We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)