Karnal Mahapanchayat begins as Tikait, key farmer leaders arrive

The number of farmers at the spot started increasing with many coming on bikes, tractors and other modes of transport. They said that no matter the heavy security deployed to stop them, they will reach Karnal at any cost.

Haryana, Sep 7 (IANS) Despite multi-layer security across the district, scores of farmers from Haryana have gathered at new grain mandi to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal.

"Haryana's farmers can even break the China wall. It has been four times that Haryana's farmers were beaten up by the police, but the State government did not take any action. They have to listen to farmers," said a Karnal-based famer, who came to join the Mahapanchayat.

Farmers have planned to gherao the mini secretariat of Haryana over the August 28 lathicharge incident during which several farmers were injured. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who reached the mandi, however said that the decision on gherao of mini secretariat will be taken in the meeting.

"Gathering of farmers will decide on the gherao of secretariat. As of now, for us, this grain mandi is the secretariat. We will take further decision on this issue in the mahapanchayat," Tikait told IANS.

Other farm leaders have also started reaching the spot in different groups. They said the Centre and the State have done nothing, but have allowed the police to lathicharge farmers who have been protesting peacefully.

The kisan mahapanchayat at Karnal has two main two demands -- suspension of the IAS officer who ordered the lathicharge on farmers and compensation for the families of the farmers who have lost lives.

The farmer unions have also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who received head injuries in the lathicharge and died later due to a heart attack.

