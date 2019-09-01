Karnataka: 22 female medical students hospitalised following Diptheria symptoms

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Around 22 female hostellers of Gulbarg Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi were admitted to hospital this week following symptoms of Diptheria.

The patients are currently receiving medical attention in an isolation ward at the hospital.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Medical Superintendent of GIMS Sivakumar said that the hospital received a series of patients complaining of fever, headache, and body ache on Friday morning."On examination of the patients, the doctors observed white patches around the throat or Pharynx of patients which gave rise to suspicions of Diptheria. We also received a lot of female students from the hostel with similar symptoms," Sivakumar said.The medical superintendent said that out of 84-85 students, preliminary tests for Diptheria were positive for only 22 students."So far, we have 24 positive cases for Diptheria in which 22 patients are from girls hostel. Also, one doctor has been tested positive for Diptheria," Sivakumar added.The patients are being treated by the hospital in an isolated ward and are currently awaiting test results."On Friday, we created isolation wards for these students so that they do not spread the infection. We have sent their samples to Bangalore and are now awaiting final results," the superintendent added."Necessary medicines have been made available for the patients including the Anti-Diptheria Serum (ADS)," Sivakumar said. (ANI)