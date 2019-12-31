Karnataka: 3 students drown in Belkota Dam, case registered

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A school trip turned tragic after three students drowned in the Belkota dam in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The students belonged from the Satyasai Premniketan Residential School in Bijapur district of Karnataka, police said.

The incident occurred when the students visited the Belkota Dam.

The victims were identified as Manjunath (15), Shubham (15) and Laxman (14).



According to the police, four teachers and 96 students came to the Sri Sathya Sai University For Human Excellence in Navanihal on a school trip.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

