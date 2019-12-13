Karnataka: 7 diphtheria deaths reported in Kalaburagi district

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Seven deaths due to diphtheria have been reported since September this year while there are 134 cases of the disease till date.

Keeping in view the rise in diphtheria cases in the district, the state government has started an awareness campaign in schools, social welfare hostels and anganwadi centres.



"Till date, 134 cases of diphtheria have been reported in the district with seven deaths. In view of this, the state government has launched an awareness campaign," Kalaburagi district Health Officer MK Patil told reporters.

Diphtheria is a bacterial disease, which primarily infects the throat and upper airways, and produces a toxin affecting other organs.

The main symptoms of the disease are -- sore throat, low fever, difficulty in breathing and swollen glands in the neck. (ANI)

