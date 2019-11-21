Karnataka: 8 arrested for assaulting man and woman in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 : Police have arrested eight persons here in connection with the assault on a man and woman in Mandagadde.

KM Shantharaj, SP said, "On November 11, there was an incident of assault on a young man and a young woman by miscreants in Mandagadde area. A video of the incident has also gone viral. We have registered a case and arrested 8 people in this connection."



"Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. An investigation is underway," the SP said.

"I appeal to people not to share or forward the video on social media platforms," he added.

