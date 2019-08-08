Karnataka: As flood situation worsens, leaves for doctors cancelled

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Family Welfare directorate on Thursday issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officers to not grant any leaves till August 15 due to flood situation in the state.

In a circular dated August 08, the directions were issued to Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Gadag, Chikmagaluru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Bidar, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Raichur, Bagalkot, Yadgiri ,Vijayapura, Koppala ,Dharwad, Bellary, Hassan ,Udupi and Kalburgi districts.



The flood situation is expected to worsen as Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted showers for the next 48 hours all across the state of Karnataka with over seven districts being issued 'Red Alert' warnings.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted strong winds from west/southwesterly directions with speed reaching 40-50 KPH along and off the Karnataka coast. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea. (ANI)

