Karnataka: Boy stabs girl after she rejects his advances in Hassan

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In a shocking incident a boy stabbed a young girl with a knife allegedly after she rejected his advances.



The incident took place in Jholenarasipura here on Friday afternoon.



The accused was identified as Manikantha (19) from Nalaballi village in Arakalagudu taluk.



"The girl rejected his advances and told him not to roam behind her. When she was returning home after completing college, the boy stabbed her with a knife in the Bholenarasipura Bypass," said police.





The girl sustained injuries on neck and hand and she was rushed to the nearby local hospital.

The onlookers grabbed the accused and handed him over to the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

