Karnataka: CBI registers case to probe phone tapping charges

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case, on the request of Karnataka government in connection with alleged illegal telephone interception of several ruling politicians and government officers.

The Karnataka government had issued an order entrusting inquiry and investigation of alleged illegal telephone interception during the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government to the CBI.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that the phone tapping case filed during the previous (HD Kumaraswamy) government will be handed over to the CBI as many leaders including Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah have demanded a probe into the matter.The allegations of illegal phone tapping against HD Kumaraswamy initially stormed in after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs, who were later disqualified from their respective parties, claimed that the former chief minister got their phones tapped.Reportedly, former state president of JD(S), AH Vishwanath, who was also among the dissenters had alleged that around 300 personal phones of leaders, including senior Congress leader S Siddaramiah, were tapped by Kumaraswamy.However, Kumaraswamy has denied all the allegations and said that he was ready to face any investigation into the alleged phone tapping case. (ANI)