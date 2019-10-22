Karnataka: Congress appoints five district presidents in state

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Congress party on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of five party functionaries as District Congress Presidents in Karnataka.



As per fresh appointments, SG Nanjaina Math has been appointed as district president for Bagalkot, HR Algur for Bijapur, Amshumanth KP for Chikmagalur, MK Tajpeer for Chitradurga and BV Naik for Raichur.

The appointments come days after Congress leader SR Patil on Thursday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi along with MC Venugopal.

Patil discussed the flood situation in detail and the political issues of Karnataka. He also discussed forthcoming by-elections on 15 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The party had on October 9 appointed former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly in the state while Patil was appointed as the LoP in the Legislative Council. (ANI)

