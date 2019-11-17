Karnataka: Congress declares candidate for Yeshvanthapura assembly by-poll

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday announced the name of its candidate for the by-election to Yeshvanthapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.



Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of P Nagaraj to contest election from Yshvanthapura seat, an official communication said.

On Saturday, the party released a list of six candidates for the by-polls which are scheduled to be held on December 5.

The party has fielded Gananan Balachandra Mangasuli from Athani, Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage from Kagwad, and Lakhan Jarkiholi from Gokak Assembly constituencies.

Venkatrao Ghorpade will be contesting from Vijayanagara, Rizwan Arshad from Shivajinagar and KB Chandrashekar from Krishnarajpet Assembly seat.

A total of 15 seats are going to elections which necessitated due to the disqualification of 17 Congress-JDS MLAs. (ANI)

