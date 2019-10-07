Karnataka: Countdown begins for Dasara festival, Mysore gearing up for grand 'Jamboo Savari' procession

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Mysore, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is all decked up for its traditional 'Jamboo Savari' (elephants) procession on the occasion of Dasara on Tuesday.

The grand procession of elephants marks the culmination of ten-day-long festivities in the state, celebrated along with Navratri festival.



The district administration reviewed all the facilities arranged ahead of the event.

The famous 4 kilometre-long procession is scheduled to be flagged by the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa who is set to perform puja to the Nandidwaja in front of Mysuru Palace.

The main festivities will take place in the golden howdah of the goddess Chamundeswari.

A total of 39 portrait floats will participate in the Jamboswari parade.

Folk singers and dancers from various parts of the country have arrived in the state to participate in the Dasara festival. Tourists including foreigners are eager to witness the 'Jamboo Savari' parade.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of 'Jamboo Savari' , Mysore Police has planned to deploy hundreds of police personnel in several parts of the city. (ANI)