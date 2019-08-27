Karnataka: Deputy CM Laxman Savadi vows to make BJP stronger

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Newly-appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Tuesday vowed to make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronger and said he will work hard to bring good name to the B S Yediyurappa's government.

"National and state leaders made me Deputy Chief Minister, they have shown faith in me. I will make the party stronger and bring good name to the government. I did not ask for this post, senior leaders gave it to me, I accepted it," he said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Tuesday.Days after taking oath as cabinet ministers in the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's government, lawmakers Govind Makthappa Karajol, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN and Laxman Sangappa Savadi were on Monday designated as Deputy Chief Ministers of Karnataka.Governor Vajubhai Vala, on the advice of the Chief Ministers also allocated portfolios to all 17 ministers which were sworn in as members of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet.As per the cabinet allocation, Karajol will be taking care of the Public Works Department and will also have an additional charge of Social Welfare Department, Ashwath will look after Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT & BT), Science and Technology while Savadi has been allotted Transport.CT Ravi has been given charge of Tourism and Additional charge of Kannada and Culture while B Sreeramulu got Health and Family Welfare department. (ANI)