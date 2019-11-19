Karnataka: EC seizes 53 pressure cookers from poll-bound Hoskote

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A flying squad of the Election Commission has conducted a raid and seized 53 pressure cookers from a house in poll-bound Hoskote in Bangalore Rural district, officials said on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted on Monday after receiving information that the cookers were being distributed to the voters and are being stored in a house in Geddalahalli village of Nandagudi Hobli of Hoskote taluk.



The house, which was raided, belongs to a person identified as Alim Pasha.

A case has been filed at Nandagudi police station and an investigation is on in the matter.

By-elections are scheduled to take place in 15 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka on December 5. (ANI)

