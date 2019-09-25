Karnataka: Former MLA Vatal Nagraj holds 'Dogs Conclave' protest , says politicians barking more than dogs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Pro-Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagraj took an unusual method to protest by organising a 'Dogs Conclave' here to protest against "vulgar internal fights" of political parties with dogs expressing concern that the squabbling politicians were "barking" more than them.

The protest against the style of functioning of the politicians on Wednesday was held at a bus stand here."Dogs are unhappy that politicians have taken their place. They are barking more than the dogs. The internal political fights are becoming more vulgar," Nagraj said.The 80-year-old seasoned politician said, "Politicians are barking and the morale of politics has died. Old-age politics doesn't exist anymore and loose talks against each other are increasing. There is a lot of corruption and politicians are losing their patience. They are becoming commodities of trade."They are not at all worried about people and becoming shameless. They are barking and are fighting with each other that is why we are showing the real face of politicians through a dogs conclave where dogs are very much worried about politicians who are taking their places," he added.Nagraj who heads the pro-Kannada outfit Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha has in the past conducted several novel protests which have amused onlookers. (ANI)