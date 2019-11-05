Karnataka: Former Mysuru MP Vijayshankar rejoins BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and district president from Mysuru, CH Vijayshankar, on Tuesday rejoined the party in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kumar Kateel at party headquarters here.

Vijayshankar had quit the party in 2017 and joined the Congress party. He had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on its ticket from Mysuru and lost to BJP candidate Pratap Simha.



"I was actively engaged in party activities and had many responsibilities when I was in the BJP. However, I was not given any responsibilities in the Congress for the last six months after losing the Lok Sabha election," he said at the event.

Vijayshankar said that he had never been neglected in his public life like the way the Congress did.

"I was the party president for the district and had served the party as the vice president of the state unit of BJP for two terms. I also served as the MLA from Hunsur once," he said.

Vijayshankar had also served as BJP MP from Mysuru twice.

"If BJP gives me any responsibility in Hunsur, I am ready to take it," he added. (ANI)

