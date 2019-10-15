Karnataka: G Parameshwara appears before I-T Department

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday appeared before Income Tax Department for a hearing in Bengaluru days after Rs 4.52 crores were recovered from raids conducted at premises linked to him.



His nephew Anand was also present with him. The I-T Department had also raided his residence on October 11.

Director-General of Income Tax Department, Patanjali had on October 11 said that a total of Rs 4.52 crores were recovered in the Income Tax raids at premises linked to Parameshwara."

On Oct 10, the Income Tax sleuths had conducted raids at around 30 premises linked to Parameshwara. (ANI)

