Karnataka: Gas leakage causes panic in Mangaluru, situation under control

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A gas leakage was caused by a tanker after its cap lid opened suddenly in Uppinangady of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway on Monday, causing panic among local residents.



The local police along with Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) officials have reached the spot and have controlled the leakage situation.

The tanker allegedly belonged to the company 'Total Gas.' It was on its way to Hassan district of Karnataka from Mangaluru when the incident took place.

The locals in close proximity to the spot were given an immediate warning not to light a fire near the spot.

The locals have expressed outrage on the fire service personnel for their irresponsible behavior. (ANI)

