Karnataka: Governor accepts Kumaraswamy's resignation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala accepted H D Kumaraswamy's resignation on Tuesday night and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new government takes over.

Accepting the resignation with immediate effect, the Governor, in his letter to Kumaraswamy, wrote, "Until alternative arrangements are made kindly continue as a caretaker Chief Minister. It is needless to state that no executive decisions be taken during this period."



Right after the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government in the trust vote in the Assembly, Kumaraswamy had proceeded to the Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation.

Earlier, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said, "It is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the H D Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now onwards."

The confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition leading to its defeat.

This brought an end to the 12-day high-voltage political drama which had begun in the state with the resignation of over a dozen rebel MLAs to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. (ANI)

