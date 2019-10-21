  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Karnataka: Heavy rains lash Dharwad, roads waterlogged

Karnataka: Heavy rains lash Dharwad, roads waterlogged

Last Updated: Mon, Oct 21, 2019 03:46 hrs

Karnataka: Roads waterlogged in Dharwad, following heavy rainfall in the region

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas.
Rain poured in the city for more than two hours following which water logging was witnessed in many low lying areas of the city.


As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction for Monday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bangalkote, Belgaum, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Vijaypura districts of North Interior when rainfall shall exceed 65 mm.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features