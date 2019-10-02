Karnataka: Hobbyist uses chalk pencils to create micro Mahatma Gandhis!

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A 25-year-old man from Shivamogga has found a unique way to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by carving out micro size Gandhi statues out of chalk pencils.

Varun Kumar Achar who developed an interest in Micro art has carved statues of other leading personalities such as Subhash Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Abdul Kalam and Swami Vivekananda among others.



Speaking to ANI, Varun said, "I had an interest in micro art right from my school days. Later I got inspired after watching the technique on a reality show and now it is a hobby."

"I have craved London Bridge on a match stick (0.8mm height) and the Indian Book of Records recognised me for this work. I am also aiming at Guinness world record and I'm ready with 400 micro artworks including those of Indian god and goddesses," he said.

The B.Com graduate works in a cooperative society as a clerk when he is not developing his hobby. (ANI)

