Karnataka: Hubli locals celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, observe Muharram under one roof

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In yet another example of communal harmony, people of a village in Hubli taluka here celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and observed Muharram under the same pandal.

"We want to send the message of communal harmony, which is very important at this point in time," a local, Mohammed Sham told ANI.



Both Hindus and Muslims gather at the same place, where arrangements have been made for Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram.

The two communities offer prayers under the same roof.

"There are around 4,000 people in this village and we all live in harmony. Here, the communities work together as one," another local who came to the pandal to offer prayers said.

According to the locals, people in the village celebrate all the festivals together, be it Holi, Diwali or Eid.

"We live like brothers and sisters in the village and celebrate all the festivals together," said Reshma, another local. (ANI)