Karnataka: Kshatriya Okkoota community demands Dy CM's post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Karnataka Kshatriya Okkoota community protested here on Saturday in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding the post of Deputy Chief Minister to an MLA of the community.



Protestors were seen waving the community flags that read 'KKO'. They also sought at least four ministerial berths for their community MLAs.

"We want the government to know about the presence of Kshatriya community in Karnataka. We want at least four people from our community in the Cabinet and one of our MLAs should be made the Deputy Chief Minister," Uday Singh, a protestor, said.

They also demanded inclusion of the Kshatriya Maratha community under Category 2A instead of the existing 3B, the establishment of Karnataka Kshatriya Development Corporation. (ANI)

