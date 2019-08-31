Karnataka: Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of Deputy CM Laxman Savadi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Karnataka Mahila Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday demanding the sacking of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

Present at the protest, Congress leader Pushpa Amarnath said, "He was caught watching porn in our State Assembly (in 2012), we urge BJP President Amit Shah and PM Modi to sack him."



In 2012, Savadi and Patil along with J. Krishna Palemar were caught watching a pornographic video clip in Assembly. Later, Savadi said that they were watching it for "educational purpose to know more about the rave parties".

Notably, Laxman Savadi is neither a Member of Legislative Assembly or a Member of Legislative Council but he has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister.

Savadi, reportedly, played a major role in destabilising the coalition government of Congress and JD(S). Savadi is also a close friend of disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi, who also played an important role in destabilising the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. (ANI)

